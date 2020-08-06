Hrithik Roshan to do Two More Films Before Working on Krrish 4!



Last year, Hrithik Roshan gave us two super performances in Super 30 and War. Both the films did exceptionally well at the box-office and his acting chops won the audience’s hearts. Now speculations are rife that the actor might go back to his superhero film Krrish 4. But we also hear that the actor plans to do some projects before he dons the superhero cape.



According to reports in a leading daily, Hrithik Roshan is planning to complete two projects before he starts filming Krrish 4. He wants to do a comedy film and an action-thriller for a digital platform. Speaking to the daily, a source said, “Hrithik has been reading a lot of scripts and is currently inclined towards one with comic undertones as this is a genre he hasn’t explored before. He doesn’t want to do back-to-back action films and is looking to balance out his slate with a quickie between War and Krrish 4.”

Now while the OTT project remains under wraps, we wonder if the comedy project he’s interested in is Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake.

According to reports, Krrish 4 will go on the floors by the end of 2021. And talk is that the makers want to bring back the blue-alien Jaadoo from the film Koi Mil Gaya. The actor is also producing a film about an underdog, which will be launched mid next year.