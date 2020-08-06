Hip-Hop Producer Detail Arrested for Sexual Assault

Facebook

The record producer, real name is Noel Fisher, has been taken into police custody after being slapped with 15 sexual assault and 5 felony assault charges.

Top hip-hop producer Detail was arrested on Wednesday (05Aug20) after 15 sexual assault charges and five felony assault charges were filed against him within the past five days.

The musician, real name Noel Fisher, is being held on bail of $6.3 million (£4.7 million), according to Variety.

The alleged incidents took place between 2010 and 2018, with detectives submitting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review in January (20), a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” the statement read.

Detail’s arrest comes after singers Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley obtained temporary protective orders against the musician back in May 2018, after accusing him of forcing them to engage in sexual activities against their will. Buch alleged Detail subjected her to violent sexual assault and emotional abuse for two years while claiming he was mentoring her career.

After Buch and Ackley came forward with their stories, artists including Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha, and Tinashe recalled their own experiences of working with Detail with Rexha tweeting, “He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a b**ch.”

Detail has yet to publicly respond to any of the allegations against him.