Harbaugh, Day trade jabs during coaches call

The greatest rivalry in college football added an off-the-field tale to its overall story during a Monday Big Ten coaches call.

As ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh repeatedly interrupted Ohio State coach Ryan Day during the call and then alleged that OSU assistant Al Washington violated NCAA rules by working out with linebackers before coaches are permitted to begin on-field instruction on Friday.

“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Day reportedly responded.

Later on Monday, Day spoke with his players and reportedly said that Ohio State is “going to hang 100 on” Michigan when the two teams meet at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 24 if the season occurs, as scheduled, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though Harbaugh holds an 0-5 career record versus Ohio State as Michigan head coach, former Wolverines basketball player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose recently called his shot and declared that Michigan will win this year’s edition of the game between the two rival schools: