Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Chris Martin Was Over

The Shakespeare in Love star remembered how she and the Cold Play artist “tried everything” between the day she knew their marriage was over and the day they shared it with the world.

“We did not want to fail. We didn’t want to let anyone down,” she continued. “We desperately didn’t want to hurt our children. We didn’t want to lose our family. The questions, both philosophical and tactical, seemed unfathomable: Who sleeps where, how does bath time work, what do we say to the kids? I bent myself into every imaginable shape to avoid answering them.”

Despite their efforts, Paltrow knew the marriage was over. Still, she wondered if there was a way the exes could keep their family structure intact. Could they still enjoy vacations and meals together, and could they continue to support and want the best for each other?

The answer to these questions was “conscious uncoupling,” a phrase they were introduced to by their therapist. Paltrow initially thought the term “sounded a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow.” However, she was “intrigued” by the concept, and the two decided to give it a try.

“It was hit and miss,” she wrote for the magazine. “We had great days and terrible days. Days when we couldn’t stand each other but forced ourselves to remember what we were aiming for. Somehow finding a way to smile and hug and take the kids out for brunch like we had planned.”

The family had also just moved to Los Angeles and Paltrow worried about how her kids would handle facing a new life, family structure and school and if the public would find out about the split. She wrote about how she “felt ruled by fear” and how that time was “probably the most challenging year” of her life.