Grey Haired Tia Mowry Goes VIRAL – Twitter Is Calling Her 'OLD LADY'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Tia Mowry has stopped dying her hair, and allowed it to naturally fade to grey – am dit looks great. But MTO News has learned that not everyone is happy with Tia’s new – more mature – look.

The beautiful actress is trending on Twitter this morning. And while a lot of people love her new look – many others think that she’s aging too quickly.

Tia is 42 years old.

Here’s a video of her:

