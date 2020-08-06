Grey Haired Tia Mowry Goes VIRAL – Twitter Is Calling Her ‘OLD LADY’

Actress Tia Mowry has stopped dying her hair, and allowed it to naturally fade to grey – am dit looks great. But MTO News has learned that not everyone is happy with Tia’s new – more mature – look.

The beautiful actress is trending on Twitter this morning. And while a lot of people love her new look – many others think that she’s aging too quickly.

Tia is 42 years old.

Tia Mowry first gained recognition for her starring role as Tia Landry in the sitcom Sister, Sister (1994–1999), opposite her identical twin sister Tamera Mowry. The sisters then starred together in the Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches (2005) and its sequel, Twitches Too (2007). They were also featured in the reality series Tia & Tamera (2011–2013).