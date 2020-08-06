Grammy-Winning Producer Detail Arrested for Sexual Assault

At least six women have made public allegations against the award-winning music producer, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, of rape and sexual assault.

Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested on Wednesday, August 5 as he’s accused of a dozen charges of sexual assault. Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault.

At least six women made public allegations against him of rape and sexual assault. It was reported that detectives submitted the case to Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in January.

“Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” his attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, said in an email to The Washington Post on Wednesday night.

This arrives after model and aspiring singer Kristina Buch won $15 million lawsuit in a Los Angeles as she accused the producer of abusing and raping her. Later, singer Jessie Ressie spoke out against him in 2018.

“One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this,” she wrote on Twitter after. “i didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

Meanwhile, two of the accusers, who were both his former assistants, also filed lawsuits against Detail.

The music producer, however, insisted in court documents all the allegations leveled at him were nothing but false. He also claimed that the accusations cost him his job and made him being evicted.

Detail won a Grammy back in 2015 for co-writing Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z‘s hit “Drunk in Love” and co-wrote and produced Lil Wayne‘s platinum single “How to Love”. Additionally, the Detroit native first made waves by producing singer Ray J‘s debut, “Raydiation” in 2005. His credit also included hits from Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.