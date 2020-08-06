Grammy Award-Winning Producer Detail Arrested On 15 Sexual Assault Charges

More than likely you have blasted a few songs produced by Detail straight through your speakers as he has worked with numerous amount of artists. Nonetheless, he found himself in handcuffs on Wednesday after he was arrested for 15 sexual assault charges.

According to the Los Angeles Times, aside from the 15 sexual assault charges, Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, also received five additional felony assault-related charges.

The L.A. County Sheriffs Department says that he is being investigated for incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018. The case was submitted to the district attorney’s office by detectives back in January. In late July they were notified that charges were filed against him, and a warrant was issued for his arrest with a bail of $6.29 million.

The Associated Press reported that back in 2019 a model who alleged that she was raped and sexually and emotionally abused by Detail was awarded $15 million in a Los Angeles Superior Court.

Additional details about his current charges are not available at the moment. Nonetheless, the Sherriff’s Department is asking the public to help them identify any other possible victims.

As we previously reported, back in 2018, a judge dismissed Detail’s lawsuit against Drake after he claimed that in 2014 he was punched by Drake’s bodyguard after arriving at his Calabasas home to discuss working on music. He claimed that his jaw was broken and said that Drake watched as it happened and did nothing.

The case was ultimately tossed after he didn’t show up to court for a “final status conference.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94