Gov. Polis optimistic about CHSAA competition in 2020-21 school year

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Jared Polis made it clear. By no means will the Colorado governor ever be considered a golfer.

“I think what happens is I default to a baseball swing,” he said.

The governor admitted he has only ever played two full rounds of golf in his life, and missed the ball entirely during a ceremonial tee shot at Cold Creek Golf Course in 2013 when he was a congressman.

Nevertheless, Polis found himself back on the green Thursday to oversee the Colorado High School Activities Association’s first event of the 2020-21 school year: the DPS Invite at Wellshire Golf Course. It’s the first CHSAA competition held in 147 days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the association to shut down winter and spring high school sports.

Polis had promised to attend the first CHSAA competition of the new school year Tuesday, and was surprised at how soon he had been called upon to fulfill his vow.

“I thought it would be a week or two until their first game,” Polis said. “But Rhonda (Blanford-Green) said, ‘No it’s tomorrow, come on out!’ because I said I would attend the very first high school sports event. I think it’s important to show solidarity with the coaches, with the teams, with the players to be out here to show Colorado’s excitement that organized high school youth sports are back.”

Andy Cross,

Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner, Rhonda Blanford-Green, left, talks with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at Denver Public Schools Invitational at the Wellshire Golf Course August 06, 2020. The golf tournament is the first high school sporting event of the season during the coronavirus pandemic.

While it’s been more than four months since CHSAA’s last event, the DPS Invite comes just two days after the organization announced a new schedule for the 2020-21 season that, among other things, moved football back to spring. However, it also preserves each of the 29 sports CHSAA oversees by providing them each with a to play.

According to Blanford-Green, CHSAA’s commissioner, the DPS Invite and the revised schedule are the result of months of cooperation between CHSAA and state officials.

“Sometimes, their ideas weren’t the ones we were fighting for,” she said. “But at the end of the day, last week, I said, ‘Our bottom line is resuming athletics and activities and we need to be focused on how we get there.’”

Polis echoed Blanford-Green’s sentiments, saying he believes this is an important step in the state’s plans to move forward during the pandemic. The governor said teams will need to be flexible, and fans must understand events might be canceled if circumstances dictate it.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR