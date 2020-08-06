Gillon McLachlan metal stud boot investigation, Isaac Quaynor, Sam Wicks, Nathan Buckley, Collingwood Magpies, Sydney Swans

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has confirmed that league umpires no longer check players’ boot studs before games, as an investigation was prompted following Magpies young gun Isaac Quaynor’s horrific leg gash.

“It’s against AFL regulations, clearly, to have metal stops,” McLachlan told 3AW after Collingwood’s narrow win over Sydney at the Gabba on Thursday night.

“The umpires don’t [check boots before games] because there are boot studders and multiple staff and clubs, and individuals need to be accountable for not having dangerous footwear.

“I don’t know if he [Wicks] did, or didn’t, but they are the starting points.”

Isaac Quaynor (Getty)

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said Quaynor “split his shin six or eight inches completely open” after accidental contact from the boots of Swans debutant Sam Wicks in the fourth quarter.

“His studs sort of raked across his shin,” Buckley said post-game.

“The kid [Wicks] could have had metals studs in as well, so that was his [Qauynor’s] bad luck, to tackle the only kid that had that.

“I haven’t heard of that happening in all my time in footy. Studs pierce the skin periodically… but you would never [fore]see what happened to Isaac in that last quarter ever.

“In the end, we don’t get them checked. It’s not Under-12s where the umpire comes in and checks your studs before you play.

“But that will be a couple of weeks [out for Quaynor].

“It’ll depend on how you can clean the wound and heal that up.”

Sam Wicks’ boots caused quite a controversy (Getty)

After the game Sydney coach John Longmire did not realise what had happened with the Wicks-Quaynor incident, but the Swans later told media the youngster was wearing “standard issue boots but had a combination of metal and plastic studs”.

Quaynor had to be stretchered off the field in a medicab due to the shocking injury. The Collingwood star was attempting to run down Wicks from behind when his shin unluckily landed on the back of Wicks’ boot, leaving him with the gruesome cut that required surgery.

Metal studs are banned in the AFL in order to protect players from injuries.

AFL reporter Jon Ralph on Fox Footy said Wicks had been wearing a Nike Anti-Clog Traction boot which are popular among players across the league.