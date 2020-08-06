Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.54% By .com

© . Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.54%



.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.54%, while the index lost 0.27%, and the index lost 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 3.68% or 1.260 points to trade at 35.490 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens AG Class N (DE:) added 2.29% or 2.56 points to end at 114.16 and Adidas AG (DE:) was up 1.54% or 3.71 points to 244.41 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 5.33% or 5.480 points to trade at 97.250 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.72% or 1.090 points to end at 38.995 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was down 2.34% or 1.98 points to 82.56.

The top performers on the MDAX were Symrise AG Inh. O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.99% to 111.075, Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG (DE:) which was up 2.74% to settle at 8.1860 and K+S AG NA O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.90% to close at 6.440.

The worst performers were Brenntag AG (DE:) which was down 5.63% to 50.960 in late trade, Rheinmetall AG (DE:) which lost 2.79% to settle at 80.800 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.06% to 7.024 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 7.28% to 22.700, S,amp;T AG (DE:) which was up 2.02% to settle at 24.22 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.63% to close at 324.000.

The worst performers were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.21% to 75.100 in late trade, Wirecard AG (DE:) which lost 2.17% to settle at 1.859 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 14.870 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 404 to 250 and 96 ended unchanged.

Shares in Symrise AG Inh. O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.99% or 3.225 to 111.075.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.49% to 26.30.

Gold Futures for October delivery was up 1.20% or 24.50 to $2061.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.24% or 0.10 to hit $42.09 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.22% or 0.10 to trade at $45.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.1874, while EUR/GBP fell 0.20% to 0.9023.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.763.