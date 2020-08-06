George Lynch Vows to No Longer Tour and Record Using ‘Problematic’ Lynch Mob Moniker

The former Dokken guitarist insists it is ‘inexcusable’ for him to keep using the band’s name in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests and ongoing racial sensitivities.

Rocker George Lynch is retiring his Lynch Mob group due to the band name’s racial overtones.

The former Dokken guitarist insists it’s “inexcusable” to keep touring and recording under the moniker following the Black Lives Matter protests and ongoing racial sensitivities.

“The name itself, of course, has always been problematic,” Lynch tells Audio Ink. “And now it’s inexcusable to keep the name.”

“With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, ‘I think with this record, this is our swan song’. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage….”

“I’m not going to tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name. I’ll probably still play with some of the same people. We’ll just call it something else.”

<br />

Lynch formed the band in 1989 and Lynch Mob has released a total of eight studio albums.

The band’s final project, a reworking of 1990’s “Wicked Sensation”, will be released on August 28.

Lynch mob is often associated with the premeditated executions, by hanging, of African-Americans by white supremacists in the U.S. southern states.

Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks have also recently changed their names due to offensive associations. The words ‘Antebellum’ and ‘Dixie’ are linked to America’s slavery states.