Frank Ocean’s Mom Pays Tribute to Late Son Ryan Breaux After Fatal Car Crash

Instagram

Katonya Breaux posts on social media a sweet picture of a smiling Ryan hugging her, a few days after he was killed in a car accident with his friend in California.

The mother of R&B star Frank Ocean has shared a photo tribute to her 18-year-old son Ryan Breaux after he was killed in a weekend car crash.

Katonya Breaux took to Instagram on Wednesday (05Aug20) to post a sweet picture of a smiling Ryan embracing her from behind.

She did not add a caption to the image but it was clear she was in deep mourning as followers flooded the comments section with messages of condolence.

Breaux and his friend, Ezekiel ‘Zeek’ Bishop, both died from blunt force head injuries after crashing into a tree in Thousand Oaks, California in the early hours of Sunday (02Aug20).

The vehicle, which Bishop had been driving, was found engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived and pronounced the pair dead at the scene.

Ocean, real name Christopher Breaux, has yet to comment on his little brother’s death, although tributes have been paid online from Ryan’s friends, including model Kaia Gerber, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s son Brandon Thomas Lee, and Pierce Brosnan‘s son Paris.