Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Confirms Reports Of ‘Toxicity’ On Set

DJ Tony Okungbowa, a former DJ on The Ellen Show, has confirmed reports of rampant on set toxicity.

He released a statement via his Instagram.

“Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there,” his post begins.

“I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

Ellen Degeneres has apologized for any toxic working behaviors on set — but says she was unaware. Several employees have accused her of being “cold” and said they were “fearful” of her.