Former ‘Ellen’ DJ Confirms Reports Of ‘Toxicity’ On Set

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

 DJ Tony Okungbowa, a former DJ on The Ellen Show, has confirmed reports of rampant on set toxicity.

He released a statement via his Instagram.

“Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there,” his post begins.

