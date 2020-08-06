FBI Raids Home Of YouTuber Jake Paul!!

FBI agents reportedly raided the home of YouTuber Jake Paul.

According to reports, a federal search warrant was executed at Paul’s at Calabasas home.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation,” the bureau said in a statement to ABC7. No arrests were planned.

