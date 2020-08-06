FBI Raids Home Of YouTuber Jake Paul!!

FBI agents reportedly raided the home of YouTuber Jake Paul.

According to reports, a federal search warrant was executed at Paul’s at Calabasas home.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation,” the bureau said in a statement to ABC7. No arrests were planned.

Just two weeks ago, Paul hosted a loud party at his home and received backlash because the mansion was filled to the brim and very few people had masks on. Virtually none of his party guests were practicing social distancing. At the time, the mayor of Calabasas said the city was considering taking legal action against him, Paul, for throwing the party.

After entering his home with a SWAT team and searching his residence, the feds left Paul’s home in a procession of vehicles, including an armored SWAT truck.