Home World News Family Mourns Beirut Emergency Worker Killed in Explosion

Family Mourns Beirut Emergency Worker Killed in Explosion

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

new video loaded: Family Mourns Beirut Emergency Worker Killed in Explosion

transcript

transcript

Family Mourns Beirut Emergency Worker Killed in Explosion

A wedding band accompanied the funeral of Sahar Fares, an emergency medical worker who had been engaged to be married. Ms. Fares was one of 145 people killed on Tuesday in the explosion at the city’s port.

[music and clapping] [service in Arabic] [crying]

Recent episodes in Latest Video

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

Whether it’s reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.

RELATED ARTICLES

©