new video loaded: Family Mourns Beirut Emergency Worker Killed in Explosion
Family Mourns Beirut Emergency Worker Killed in Explosion
A wedding band accompanied the funeral of Sahar Fares, an emergency medical worker who had been engaged to be married. Ms. Fares was one of 145 people killed on Tuesday in the explosion at the city’s port.
[music and clapping] [service in Arabic] [crying]
