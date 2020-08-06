Facebook bans ads from The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump super PAC, for repeatedly sharing content determined by fact-checkers to be false (Donie O'Sullivan/CNN)

Donie O’Sullivan / CNN:
Facebook bans ads from The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump super PAC, for repeatedly sharing content determined by fact-checkers to be false — New York (CNN)Facebook announced Thursday it was banning ads from The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump super PAC.
