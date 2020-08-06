Facebook Bans Ads From Pro-Trump Super PAC Due To Posting False Information

In an effort to stop the spread of false news, social media platforms are pulling interview clips, adding ‘fact-check’ to tweets, and now pulling ads in support of Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Facebook announced that it was banning ads from The Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Trump super PAC (Political Action Committee).

“As a result of the Committee to Defend the President’s repeated sharing of content determined by third-party fact-checkers to be false, they will not be permitted to advertise for a period of time on our platform,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said. Stone declined to say what specifically led to Thursday’s action, according to CNN.

CNN Business has reached out to The Committee to Defend the President for comment. The group stated that Facebook should not be “arbiters of the truth.” It was also stated that other political groups, including action committees are “only subject to fact-checking by a third-party group that’s paid by Facebook.”

Ads ran by The Committee to Defend the President have received scrutiny from former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Also according to CNN, the Committee to Defend the President has almost 1 million followers on Facebook and has spent more than $300,000 on Facebook ads since 2018.

