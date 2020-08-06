Essendon and Richmond set to play annual Dreamtime clash in Darwin, Round 13

Essendon and Richmond are set to take their annual Dreamtime clash up to Darwin this season as a part of the AFL’s most recent fixture reveal.

The Bombers and Tigers traditionally play on a Saturday night at the MCG, but this year will see the clash take place at TIO Stadium, as a part of two matches in Round 13 scheduled to be played in Darwin.

Also in the Northern Territory will be Carlton and the Gold Coast Suns, who will face off on the Friday night, the Suns’ first Friday night fixture in its history.

“Sir Doug Nicholls Round creates a platform to profile players who have changed the game’s history and faced racism and discrimination to fight for equality and recognition, such as Carlton Champion and Wongatha man, Syd Jackson, our 2020 Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree,” AFL GM of social policy and inclusion Tanya Hosch said of the latest fixture.

Richmond’s Sydney Stack performs in the traditional Dreamtime celebration last year at the MCG (Getty)

“To have two matches in Darwin, and all our clubs embracing the spirit of the round, proudly wearing their Indigenous Guernseys, it will make for a memorable celebration in what has been an unprecedented season.”

Round 13 will be the first set of matches to take place after 20 consecutive days of football, with the round to be held in a more standard Friday to Monday format.

See the full list of announced fixtures and venues for Round 13 below:

Friday, August 21

Gold Coast Suns v Carlton, TIO Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, August 22

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEST

Essendon v Richmond, TIO Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

Fremantle v Sydney Swans, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm AEST

Sunday, August 23

Adelaide Crows v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Brisbane Lions v St Kilda, Gabba, 3.35pm AEST

West Coast Eagles v GWS Giants, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

Monday, August 24

Collingwood v North Melbourne, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST