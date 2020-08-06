Eric Andre Encourages Fan Petition Calling for Him to Be New Host of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

WENN/Avalon

Ellen DeGeneres has been accused by past and present employees turning her back on producer misconduct and harassment behind the scenes on her daily talk show.

Comedian Eric Andre has endorsed a fan petition calling for him to replace talk show host Ellen DeGeneres amid accusations she’s not as nice and kind to staff as she claims to be.

Andre has shared links to a Change.org petition, which boasts over 20,000 signatures, calling for him to take charge of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

The news comes a week after Ellen issued an apology to past and present employees, who have accused her of turning her back on producer misconduct and harassment behind the scenes on the show, as friends and foe take sides.

The “Finding Dory” star’s former on-air sidekick Tony Okungbowa has become the most high-profile member of Ellen’s network to speak out about the “toxicity” on the set, telling Entertainment Weekly, “While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

DeGeneres is currently part of an investigation into workplace practices.

Okungbowa joins Lea Thompson and Brad Garrett among those attacking Ellen for her show’s alleged “toxic work environment,” while Katy Perry and Kevin Hart have stood up for the host, insisting they never experienced any bad blood behind the scenes during their visits to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.