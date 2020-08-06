Epstein Accuser: Prince Andrew Molested Me With A Puppet!!

Victoria Giuffre, the woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted her when she was still a minor — says that Prince Andrew allegedly molested her with a puppet made in his image.

“It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away,” Giffure wrote in her book manuscript.

She added, “Ghislaine wanted to take a picture of the bizarre scene and even got Johanna (Sjoberg), another one of Jeffrey’s so-called personal assistants to come sit on his other knee for the snapshot.”

Sjoberg also testified about the alleged groping incident in a 2016 deposition, The Mirror reported.

“I sat on Andrew’s lap … they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine,” she said.