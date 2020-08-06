Eliza Reign Wants Future Thrown In Jail!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Eliza Reign, the baby mama of rapper Future, wants to have him thrown in jail for his antics during their child support battle.

According to court documents obtained by Bossip, Eliza says that Future repeatedly failed to turn over financial documents ahead of a child support hearing. He has tried several times to get the judge to grant him a gag order against her — but he has been unsuccessful every time.

