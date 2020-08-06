Eliza Reign Wants Future Thrown In Jail!!

Eliza Reign, the baby mama of rapper Future, wants to have him thrown in jail for his antics during their child support battle.

According to court documents obtained by Bossip, Eliza says that Future repeatedly failed to turn over financial documents ahead of a child support hearing. He has tried several times to get the judge to grant him a gag order against her — but he has been unsuccessful every time.

She claims that Future is in contempt of court and wants him punished — by putting him behind bars.

Future alleges that his financial records would be leaked if he turns them over — but Eliza needs them as she is trying to get the rapper to cough up $53,00 in child support. Future offered to pay just $1,000 a month — but she says this isn’t enough.

This child support battle is lasting a very long time.