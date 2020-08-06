E-skin recreates sense of touch and other tech news

Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Google’s planned takeover of the wearable tech firm Fitbit will face a full scale investigation by the European Commission
- US President Donald Trump says he will ban TikTok in the United States next month if it is not bought by an American company
- An electronic skin which could recreate a sense of touch in prosthetic limbs or robots is developed by the National University of Singapore
