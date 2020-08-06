E-skin recreates sense of touch and other tech news

Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Google’s planned takeover of the wearable tech firm Fitbit will face a full scale investigation by the European Commission

US President Donald Trump says he will ban TikTok in the United States next month if it is not bought by an American company

An electronic skin which could recreate a sense of touch in prosthetic limbs or robots is developed by the National University of Singapore

See more at Click’s website and @BBCClick