Dwyane Wade to Take Double Duties in ‘The Cube’ Remake

Retired basketball superstar Dwyane Wade has signed on to host the U.S. version of hit British game show “The Cube“.

The former Miami Heat player will also executive produce the 10-part series, which tasks pairs of contestants with completing a number of challenges from inside a small Perspex cube.

The American version of the show will feature the latest augmented GFX and camera technology to give viewers a real sense of the pressure the contestants are under.

“As a former athlete, I enjoy competition and I appreciate the skill set needed to compete in high-tension and fast-paced environments,” Wade says. “As executive producer and host, I’m looking forward to teaming up with contestants to embark on a quest that is both physical and mental, as well as adding my own flavour to the show that will make this a fun family viewing event.”