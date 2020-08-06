Dua Lipa Enlists Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson for ‘Future Nostalgia’ Remix

Instagram

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker has recruited some of the biggest stars in the music industry for the upcoming revamped album of her sophomore studio set.

Dua Lipa has enlisted Madonna, Missy Elliott, and Gwen Stefani to remix her latest album “Future Nostalgia”.

The British pop star’s latest record topped the U.K. charts in April (20) and made the top five in the U.S. – but she is set to give it a revamp and has roped in some of the biggest women in music.

Announcing the remix album on Wednesday (4Aug20), which will be put together by U.S. DJ The Blessed Madonna, she wrote on Instagram, “Club Future Nostalgia The Remix Album w The Blessed Madonna coming August 21 – Levitating August 14 – featuring Missy Elliott & Madonna – Physical ft. Gwen Stefani remixed by Mark Ronson.”

“All Future Nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves and many many more surprises!!! C ya soon.”

Madonna, the singer rather than the DJ, has also promoted the album on her Instagram, posting several fire emojis, while announcing her and Missy’s version of “Levitating”.

“Club Future Nostalgia the Remix Album” is out on 21 August, with “Levitating” debuting a week earlier.