Dragons vs Roosters start time, results, news for 2020 round 13

League legends Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns have backed the Roosters to narrowly edge out St George, but the NSW Blues coach was interested to see what the new halves pairing of Ben Hunt and Adam Clune could muster for the Red V.

Hunt finds himself back in the halves after big-money star Corey Norman was emphatically dropped from the side in a “big call” by coach Paul McGregor.

Hunt had enjoyed a marked improvement in his performance since shifting to hooker, with the spotlight firmly off his back and his hefty price-tag.

But come Thursday night, Hunt’s mettle will be put to the test as he finds himself back pairing Clune in the engine room of the team.

“He’s (Paul McGregor) made a big call,” Fittler said.

“Corey Norman has been dropped out of the team. Clune comes back, Hunt goes to five-eighth and McInness goes back to hooker.”

The shift will also allow perennial Dragons performer McInnes to slot back into his natural hooker position.