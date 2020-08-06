Home Entertainment DJ Akademiks To Tekashi 6ix9ine: Avoid The Streets!!

DJ Akademiks To Tekashi 6ix9ine: Avoid The Streets!!

Bradley Lamb
DJ Akademiks is trying to keep his famous bestie alive, advising him to stay away from the streets.

“I want you to be safe man. I know this as a fact, you getting too much money. You don’t gotta prove nobody wrong or nobody right. Today was a ballsy move,” he says to 6ix9ine. “You out in the streets with people, but you don’t gotta be. You are one of the top five or top ten most successful artists in the music game. You don’t gotta do this.” 

