DJ Akademiks Challenges Adam22 Over Rape Allegations!!

During a heated showdown between DJ Akademiks and Adam22, AK repeatedly raised concern about a woman who alleged that Adam 22 raped her when she was just 14.

Adam 22 repeatedly denied that he has ever tried to rape or to have sex with a minor — but AK says he could interview the woman who is claiming just that.

AK brings up the allegation at around the 3:50 mark.

AK was upset at Adam 22 for interviewing his ex-girlfriend and for repeatedly bringing up his name on his podcast. AK also slammed Adam 22 for constantly covering Tekashi 6ix9ine on his podcast despite admitting that he does not like him. DJ Akademiks accused him of doing it just for a check.

The heated interaction lasted for more than three hours, and at times appeared to be going in circles. The podcaster says he believed that the livestream was to mend fences with AK, who kept raising rumors that his baby mama — Lena The Plug, once had six men run a train on her (allegedly.)