Disha Patani Denies Reports of her Father Jagdish Patani Testing Positive for COVID 19

The COVID 19 Pandemic is at its peak in India. With each passing day, we’re breaking records for fresh cases. This is a problem not just for the common man but even celebrities since the disease is highly infectious and can affect anyone, anywhere. Earlier today, rumours began doing rounds that Disha’s father was tested positive for COVID – 19.

Reports stated that Jagdish Patani, who is the Deputy SP on the Vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, was tested positive for the virus along with two other officers from his department. Jagdish had come down to Bareilly from Lucknow regarding the investigation of a case. However, contrary to these rumours, Disha’s team has come out and publicly stated that these rumours are baseless and false.

Disha Patani is still to make any comments on the same.