Did Derek Carr get caught with a burner account? Twitter thinks Raiders QB is ‘Jayce Frost’

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have been caught using a burner account.

NBA star Kevin Durant made burner accounts famous in 2017 when he got caught using them, and since then, Twitter detectives have been trying to catch more athletes. In 2018, 76ers GM/president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo was forced to part ways with the franchise after his burner account fiasco.

Carr could be the latest who is outed using a burner account, as a Chiefs fan believes is using a Twitter under the handle “Jayce Frost.”

It started with Carr’s comments to reporters on Tuesday when he said he didn’t want to be disrespected.

“I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a lot to prove to my organization,” Carr said. “I’m going to be completely honest with you: I’m tired of being disrespected.”

Chiefs fan Tom Fehr reacted to that comment joking, “If I were Derek Carr and was tired of being disrespected I would simply try being a good quarterback.” That’s when Frost responded, “Honest question — do you not understand football or do you just troll?”

From there, Fehr looked at the account and discovered something interesting. The Twitter account was mostly posting about defending Carr, and posted about Fresno State’s uniforms. Carr played college football at Fresno State.

Fehr said “within minutes” the account was deactivated, furthering suspicion that Carr was behind it. Some speculated it could be one of his brothers’ accounts, but a few tweets from that account made it seem unlikely.

Some other Twitter users did some more digging and found repeated tweets of this account defending Carr. One in particular was @RealBirdLawyer, who compiled a lengthy list of tweets from Frost all talking about Carr and defending the Raiders QB in one way or another.

Jayce Frost tweets https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b/dc/jayce-frost-tweets-ftr_knylqyoxw9ps1o5gszn0xwqsl.png?t=-999917381,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Carr has not commented on the burner account publicly, but whoever is behind the account made it active again just to send a DM to Fehr.

“Wanted to reach out to and clear up I am not a Carr or anyone associated with them lol,” Frost wrote. “It’s crazy how much all that took off, just a Fresno State fan who loves some random debates on Twitter. I have a lot of Carr tweets just because people are so passionate against him but his [numbers] disagree with some of the narratives.”

Fehr continued to make their DM conversation public. In a follow-up message, Frost asked, “Do you really think an NFL QB would have a burner?”

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6a/d5/jayce-frost-dm_sssvehsj3y0j1jyhd4koueaae.jpeg?t=-999526317,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Frost deactivated the account once again, and it is no longer available to view on Twitter.