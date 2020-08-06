Deepika Padukone to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next in Sri Lanka in November?

Deepika Padukone’s next is Shakun Batra’s untitled film which was supposed to go on floors by April-May. However due to the pandemic the film had to be stalled. Now we hear that the film will go on floors soon and the team is planning to shoot in Sri Lanka. According to a leading daily, Shakun Batra will shoot in Sri Lanka for the film and has handpicked only 50 crew members to accompany him.

Deepika Padukone’s next is Shakun Batra’s untitled film which was supposed to go on floors by April-May. However due to the pandemic the film had to be stalled. Now we hear that the film will go on floors soon and the team is planning to shoot in Sri Lanka. According to a leading daily, Shakun Batra will shoot in Sri Lanka for the film and has handpicked only 50 crew members to accompany him.

A source tells the daily, “On August 1, Sri Lanka opened the airports for tourists again. Shakun is hopeful that India will resume flights to the country by November.” The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.