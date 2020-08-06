Davidson Kempner says again it will not be tendering Qiagen shares By

Matilda Coleman
BOSTON () – Hedge fund Davidson Kempner said again on Thursday it will not be tendering its shares in Qiagen (DE:), days after Thermo Fisher Scientific (N:) said its offer to buy the German genetic test maker expires soon.

“Davidson Kempner Will Not Be Tendering Into The Current Offer,” the hedge fund which owns a 3.1% stake in Qiagen said in a statement. It reiterated its position that it considers the current offer “wholly inadequate.”

Potential acquirer Thermo Fisher (N:) said this week its offer to buy all of Qiagen’s ordinary shares for an increased price of 43.00 euros per share will expire on Aug. 10.

