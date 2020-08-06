Cory Hardrict Shares His Thoughts About Kanye West Running For President

After it was reported that Republican operatives were helping Kanye West get on the general ballot in several states, a couple of celebs spoke out about it, including actor Cory Hardrict.

In an Instagram post, he addressed Kanye and had a lot to get off of his chest.

“Stop playing with US DUDE!!!! Been following this getting my information in order and Kanye is being used by Trump and the GOP to peel off votes,” he expressed. “This is WIldly Dangerous!!!!…He will automatically take 3% of the votes from Biden Just being on ballots….This will be catastrophic for the people come November,” he added.

He continued, “Also the future of America is in jeopardy this election!!! Literally life or death for us all…I will never tell another man what he can’t do but this is some clown s-t Kanye!! Where your soul at homie?” The married father-of-two continued to say, “Oh my bad you sold it!! F-K YOU!!! All your enables F-K them too…This is the devil’s work..[CLOWN EMOJIS].

John Legend also shares his thoughts on the situation. After sharing a tweet that detailed Trump’s lawyer helped Kanye get on the ballot, John tweeted, “Anyway, Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn’t voting for Biden (or voting at all).

As we previously reported, Republican operatives, some who have ties to Donald Trump, are actively helping Kanye West get on presidential general election ballots in several states, according to CNN.

This evidence supports theories about Republicans allegedly pushing for Kanye’s addition to the ballot as a way to potentially take votes away from #JoeBiden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Until Tuesday, Kanye’s attempts to get his name on the ballot have only focused on states that are either dominated by Republicans or Democrats in presidential elections. But now Kanye’s expected addition to the ballot in Wisconsin means he will likely be a choice for voters in a swing state that is both important to Trump and Biden’s path to winning in November.

“I like Kanye very much,” Trump said at the White House tonight during a press conference. “I have nothing to do with him being on the ballot. I’m not involved.”

This surely makes for an interesting election.