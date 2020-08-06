Coronavirus Australia live updates August 7: Frydenberg reverses new JobKeeper rules; 471 new cases in Victoria, 8 more deaths; Melbourne businesses scramble to prepare COVID plans; Police slam ‘freedom day’ protest

By Sarah Swain and Rebeka Powell< class="text--">14:15

Victoria yesterday recorded an additional 471 coronavirus cases and eight further deaths, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed.

The breakdown of those new deaths was: two men in their 60s, three men and two women in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s.

Four of those eight cases were linked to aged care, Mr Andrews said.

The city of Melbourne also awoke to its first morning of full lockdown yesterday, with all non-essential businesses now closed.

Trams operating on a quiet intersection in the Melbourne Central business district. (Source: Getty)

The total of active cases currently stands at 7449 and the total active cases that have a link to aged care are 1533 – among both residents and staff.

“There are also 107 additional mystery cases, 107 additional community transmissions,” Mr Andrews said.

“They won’t be from today’s data, and those cases that are under investigation, they will lag behind a day or two.”