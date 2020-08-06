Commissioner: MLS will have fans ‘where we can’

The MLS is Back Tournament is reaching its victorious end, as the league managed to survive a few coronavirus outbreaks early on and the MLS now appears primed to be the first America sports league to successfully finish a tournament during the global pandemic.

So what is next for Major League Soccer? The league is reportedly planning to resume its regular season later this month. Based on the comments of MLS commissioner Don Garber, teams hope to be able to play in front of fans, at least in cities where that would be allowed.