Clorox CEO Says The Shortage Of The Brand’s Famous Wipes Is Likely To Last Until 2021

Things might be opening back up, Roomies, but we are very much still in a pandemic and cleaning products are hard to come by!

While speaking with Reuters, Clorox CEO, Benno Dorer, says that the company’s supply of regular cleaning products should improve over the next few months, with the exception of it’s wipes, which we shouldn’t expect until 2021.

“Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably taker longer because it’s a very complex supply chain to make them,” Dorer said. “The entire supply chain is stressed… We feel like it’s probably going to take until 2021 before we’re able to meet all the demand that we have.”

Dorer says the company is definitely “not at all happy” with the supply that they have been able to put out.

“Frankly we thought we would be in a better position by now, but demand in Q4 exceeded our expectations,” he said. “We’re certainly not at all happy with our service levels for our retail customers on many products. We have a high sense of urgency on this with all hands on deck.”

Clorox dominates the $1 billion disinfectant wipes market, and says that the company’s efforts to aggressively increase production for its cleaning products still won’t be enough.

“Given the fact that cold and flu sits in the middle of the year, and then we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at,” Clorox President and CEO-elect Linda Rendle said.

