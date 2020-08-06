Chrishell Stause Tearfully Claims She Learned of Justin Hartley Divorce Via Text: I’m Shocked

WENN

Recalling how she found out that her estranged husband filed for divorce from her, the actress tells her friend Mary Fitzgerald, ‘He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew.’

Chrishell Stause apparently was just as shocked as the rest of the world when she found out that her estranged husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce from her in November 2019. In a teaser clip for the third season of “Selling Sunset“, the actress revealed that the actor informed her of divorce through text less than an hour before it made it to the news.

Speaking to her co-star Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell said as she was unable to hold back her tears any longer, “He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew.” Mary was visibly shocked by the revelation, asking her in disbelief, “He texted you?!” Chrishell went on saying, “I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke. But that was kind of the end of the communication.”

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” the “All My Children” alum continued recalling through tears. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave. I’m just kind of in shock with it all.”

Mary was just as shocked as Chrishell, telling the “Days of Our Lives” alum, “That’s s***ty, like beyond s***ty.” She also noted that her friend “deserves more respect than that,” adding, “Part of a relationship is you talk about it and, you know, compromise and try and change for the other person. But those are two different things. Getting upset and going down to the courthouse and filing–that’s huge.”





Justin filed for divorce in late November, citing “irreconcilable difference” as the reason for the divorce. Chrishell is seeking spousal support and reimbursement for her legal fees, but in his filings Justin claimed that he does not owe his estranged wife any money. Then, last month, the actress filed to have her maiden name restored.