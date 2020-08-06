Chance of afternoon storms on Thursday before sunny and dry weekend

Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms are in the Thursday weather forecast for northeastern Colorado, including Denver, but the weekend is expected to be sunny and dry.





In Denver, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and the high temperature should hit 94 degrees under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality alert for the metro area including: Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.

An Ozone Action Day Alert is posted through 4 p.m. Thursday and ozone concentrations are expected to reach the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range, especially along the foothills from Douglas County north to Fort Collins.

A few Thursday thunderstorms over the Eastern Plains could be severe, the weather service said.

Denver’s weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, hot and dry, with high temperatures topping out at about 94 degrees.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the weather forecast next week.