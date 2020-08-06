Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch launched at Rs 39,995 – Gadgets News

Smartwatch brand Casio has expanded its G-Shock series with the launch of G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch in India. The latest wearable from the company has been launched as part of the Amazon Prime day that started today.

Launched at Rs 39,995, this smartwatch from G-Shock offers five-sensor functions including an optical sensor said to measure heart rate by detecting the blood flow under the skin, a triple sensor that is claimed to measure altitude/barometric pressure, compass bearing, and temperature, and lastly an acceleration sensor that is said to track step count and distance travelled. The device is also said to use heart rate and running speed to calculate the maximum consumable oxygen uptake per kilogram of body weight in one minute.



The watch is made of stainless steel material that is said to be shock-resistant and is also waterproof. It is said to offer an LCD display that has high contrast for easy viewing.

The G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch comes with GPS functionality that measures distance and tracks movement when running. It also comes with support to link to a smartphone to allow its users to access a map showing routes travelled.

Casio claims that the

smartwatch has an algorithm from Firstbeat technologies, which helps users to train effectively by accurate data analysis.

As for battery, the device is said to offer solar power charging support and deliver up to 14 hours of battery life with 2.5 hours of charging time.