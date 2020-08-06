Caroline Flack’s Mom Blames Police for Her Death as Coroner Rules It as Suicide

Twitter

Christine, the mother of the late ‘Love Island’ host, slams police for pursuing case against the star after initially deciding to hand her a caution following altercation with boyfriend.

British TV presenter Caroline Flack‘s death was officially ruled a suicide following an inquest in London on Thursday (06Aug20).

The late “Love Island” host, 40, was found hanged at her north London home on 15 February (20), a day after learning she would face trial on a charge of assault by beating, stemming from an alleged altercation with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December.

At the end of Thursday’s hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court, Senior Coroner Mary Hassell ruled the death a suicide, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

She told the court, “In Caroline’s case I am entirely satisfied she intended to cause her own death. She hanged herself. She had only one expectation – her own death. There’s no doubt in my mind at all.”

Describing the star’s state of mind at the time of her suicide, she added, “Caroline had fluctuating mental ill health, she had had struggles in the past.”

“She had had difficulties. In spite of the fact she may have led – to some extent – a charmed life, actually the more famous she got the more some of these difficulties increased – she had to deal with the media in a way most of us don’t.”

Referring to the intense media interest in her arrest, the Coroner continued, “It was played out in the national press – and that was incredibly difficult for her. She faced the prospect of not working in the job she loved, losing a great deal.”

“I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity – it would all come down upon her. To me, that’s it in essence.”

Caroline’s mother, Christine, attending via video link, cried as she agreed with the verdict, describing it as “spot on” – but criticised police for their decision to pursue the case against her and appealing an initial decision to hand her a caution.

She told one of the police officers involved in the case, Detective Inspector Lauren Bateman, who she was allowed to question, that she should be “disgusted” with herself.

A note was found on the day of Caroline’s death expressing her desire for the case against her to be dropped so she could “find harmony” with Lewis. The inquest also heard the TV star had deliberately overdosed three times before ending her life.