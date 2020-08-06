Canada Must Retaliate Swiftly to Trump’s Tariffs: Steelworkers

Article content continued

The 2019 agreement that lifted the previous tariffs was reached following an aggressive lobbying campaign led by the USW in both countries.

“Our union fought for more than a year, on both sides of the border, to oppose those tariffs. Having to fight this same battle again is unconscionable,” said Dominic Lemieux, USW Director in Quebec, where the vast majority of aluminum plants in Canada are located.

“Canada and the United States benefit from an integrated aluminum market. Canadian aluminum producers engage in fair trade and do not pose any national security threat to the U.S.,” Lemieux said.

“Our two countries have a strong, longstanding, productive trading relationship. We know that Canada is not the problem facing the U.S.,” said USW International President Thomas M. Conway.

“From Day One in the discussion about Section 232 actions on steel and aluminum, we have opposed tariffs on Canada. We continue to advocate for negotiated solutions between our two countries that preclude tariffs and build on our great trading relationship,” Conway said.

