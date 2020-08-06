Bryson DeChambeau snaps head off his driver

Bryson DeChambeau hit an unexpected hurdle during the opening round of the PGA Championship in San Francisco, breaking his driver after he leant on it to pick up his tee.

After launching another of his trademark bombs at the par-four seventh hole, DeChambeau leant down to pick up his tee, snapping the head off the driver in the process.

The 26-year-old, and his playing partners Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler, looked on in astonishment as the head of the club lay on the ground.

Fortunately for the 26-year-old, he was able to replace the club because it wasn’t broken intentionally.

“That was weird,” DeChambeau said.

“I guess it’s all those swings I put in. I can replace it, that’s awesome, that’s a nice break.

“It was bound to break, I’ve been using it for a long time.”

Bryson DeChambeau snapped the head off his driver at the PGA Championship. (AP)

DeChambeau has been in the headlines since the sport resumed from the COVID-19 break, having piled on the kilos during his enforced absence. Some reports suggest he’s added as much as 20 kilograms of muscle to his body.

His reaction to the unexpected drama drew praise from former Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

“I’ve got to say, I’m so impressed with the demeanour he’s shown, the way he handled that little bit of adversity there, the club breaking, he had a smile on his face, joking about it, taking it in his stride,” Immelman said on the CBS coverage.

“Very impressive.”

Bryson DeChambeau snapped his driver during the first round of the PGA Championship. (Getty)

DeChambeau shot an opening round of 68 to leave him at two-under.

Australia’s Jason Day holds a share of the lead after the first round, shooting a bogey-free round of five-under, leaving him level with American Brendon Todd.

Nine players finished one shot behind Day and Todd, including major champions Martin Kaymer, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka, who is looking to win the PGA Championship for an unprecedented third straight year.

Of the other Australians, Scott finished at two-under, ahead of Matt Jones and Marc Leishman (both even), Cameron Smith (one-over) and Lucas Herbert (three-over).