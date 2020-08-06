Brian Austin Green Appears to Shade Megan Fox Over Her Gushing Post About Machine Gun Kelly

WENN

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum has a petty response after his estranged wife posts a sweet-shout to her new boyfriend in which she calls the rapper ‘Achingly Beautiful Boy.’

–

Brian Austin Green is apparently quietly observing Megan Fox‘s romance with Machine Gun Kelly despite having not followed her on Instagram anymore. The actor has thrown a subtle dig at his estranged wife after she made a gushing post about her new boyfriend.

On Wednesday, August 5, the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” star shared a black-and-white picture of her and the rapper posing in front of a mirror. Both of them wore a towel to cover the lower half of their bodies as the 34-year-old actress wore a bikini top and the “Bloody Valentine” spitter went shirtless.

Megan leaned on MGK’s shoulder while her tattoo-clad beau held the phone to take their selfie. Sharing it on her social media account, she called him, “Achingly Beautiful Boy,” before declaring her love for him as adding in the caption, “My heart is yours.”

<br />

A few hours later, Brian shared on his own Instagram page pictures of his four sons, 18-year-old Kassius, 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 3-year-old Journey. While it seems to be a sweet tribute to his children, it’s obvious that he dissed Megan as he copied her caption for his own, writing, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.”

<br />

His followers quickly noticed his dig at his estranged wife, with one supporting him, “Well played!” A second user commented, “Yes! Much better than her post,” while another responded, “Oh s**t!! Totally get the caption your boys are so beautiful though.”

Another took it seriously and slammed Brian for allegedly attacking his ex. “So unnecessary to bring the kids into it. You were handling the situation like a man now not so much. two wrongs don’t make a right,” the said person wrote.

Prior to his, Brian has expressed his support for Megan’s relationship with MGK. Responding to criticism leveled against the former “Transformers” beauty for traveling with her boo instead of being with her children, the “Anger Management” star said, “Everybody is judgmental right now that she’s out of the country working and she’s not around. We travel and we work. It’s no different than before, we’re just no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years.”

He went on explaining, “When one person is traveling and working the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different. It’s not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to.”