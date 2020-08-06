Bills’ White rips fans questioning potential opt-out

While fans are expected to have an intense passion for their teams, White is absolutely right that it’s unfair for people to not understand that the safety of players is more important than a game being played. And with White already having someone close to him pass away due to coronavirus, it makes sense that he would be extremely cautious about potentially playing in the NFL while the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down.

If the Bills don’t have White in their secondary, it will be a huge loss for the defense. White is coming off his best season as a pro, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors while establishing himself as one of the elite corners in the NFL.

With Tom Brady finally out of New England, the Bills are hoping to win the AFC East for the first time this century. Without White, that will be a much more challenging prospect. But as White said, football is not bigger than life and hopefully, fans will respect White no matter what decision he makes.