Beyonce’s Producer Arrested & Charged w/ Being A SERIAL RAPIST!!

Beyonce’s Grammy-winning music producer Detail has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, MTO NEWS has learned.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claim that the sexual assaults happened between 2010 and 2018. The police told media through a release, “Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, is credited with producing Drunk In Love and Beyonce’s entire Lemonade album. He’s also worked with Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Drake.

Detail has been the subject of public assault allegations before. Back in 2018, two female artists, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, accused him of raper and filed a restraining order against him.

At the time, the details of the alleged rape went viral.

The sheriff’s department said Fisher is being held on a bail of $6.29 million, and urged anyone with information to call the Special Victims Bureau tip line.