Beyonce’s Producer Arrested & Charged w/ Being A SERIAL RAPIST!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Beyonce’s Grammy-winning music producer Detail has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, MTO NEWS has learned. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claim that the sexual assaults happened between 2010 and 2018. The police told media through a release, “Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.” 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR