Best Wireless Earbuds in 2020

Best

Wireless Earbuds

Android Central

2020

Smartphones are slowly but surely getting rid of the 3.5mm audio jack from smartphones and tablets, so users are turning to wireless as the next viable option. The Jabra Elite 75t are currently the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. They feature solid sound, long battery life, and they’re incredibly comfortable and portable.

1. Jabra Elite 75t: Best Wireless Earbuds Bottom line: The Jabra Elite 75t hit all the right marks, and earn our recommendation as the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. Pros: Customizable sound

Long battery life

USB-C for charging

Water and dust resistance

Excellent comfort Cons Lacks wireless charging case

No active noise cancellation The Jabra Elite 75t are the best wireless earbuds for most people primarily because they are so comfortable. Stick these in your ear, turn up the volume, and forget the world around you. Jabra is one of the most experienced hearing aid companies in the world, and it shows with these incredible, and portable, wireless earbuds. But comfort is nothing if they sound bad, and Jabra’s aced that test, too. Featuring a bass-heavy but enjoyable sound signature that can be easily adjusted in the excellent Sound+ app available for Android and iPhone, the Elite 75t have a wide soundstage, a smooth mid-range, and treble frequencies that won’t hurt your ears, even during piercing high notes. As for battery life, you get around 7 hours per charge, which is outstanding for a pair of true wireless earbuds, and the included case nets two and a half additional charges for an overall total over around 28 hours. The case itself is charged via USB-C, and does so quickly. The lid opens and closes with a satisfying snap, too, and you may find yourself fidgeting with it from time to time. The Elite 75t are also IP55 water and dust resistant, which means they’ll have no issues with sweat, rain, snow, or other water-absorbing activities. Thankfully, Jabra’s 2-year warranty is pretty generous, so if something does happen, the company will quickly replace them. These earbuds are also incredible for making calls — in our tests, the receiver on the other end told us it was among the clearest phone calls they’d ever heard from a pair of headphones. There’s also an included “transparency” mode available at the tap of a button — did we mention there are physical controls here? — that pumps in sound from the outside world through one of the three included microphones. That makes it easier to talk to people or hear the outside world without removing the earbuds. The Elite 75t aren’t perfect, though. You can only use the right earbud if you want to listen in mono mode, and the case lacks wireless charging, though Jabra plans to offer an optional wireless charging case in the future. The earbuds also lack active noise cancellation, a feature you’ll find on some of the other options on this list. For us, given the excellent passive noise cancellation, this isn’t a problem, but keep it in mind when you’re researching. Otherwise, though, these are our favorite earbuds around.

Best Wireless Earbuds Jabra Elite 75t

Amazing quality and incredible all-day comfort The Jabra Elite 75t are by far the best wireless earbuds when it comes to sound quality, battery life, comfort, and portability.

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds: Best Earbuds Value Bottom line: Samsung knocked it out the park with its true wireless sequel. The Galaxy Buds+ feature fuller sound, a nicer design, much better call quality, and incredible battery life, all for under a hundred fifty. Pros: Long battery life

Great sound

USB-C and wireless charging

Spotify features are great

Customizable gestures Cons: Glossy case gets messy

Poor call quality compared to the competition Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ take the best features from the original Galaxy Buds and improve them in almost every way. The real focus here was to take the popular ease-of-use and comfort of the originals and improve the fundamentals: sound quality, call quality, and battery life. And Samsung has largely succeeded. Despite starting at a slightly higher price point than their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds+ boast an impressive 10-hours of battery life per charge, with another full charge in the case. The glossy case, available in four colors — black, red, white, and blue — charges quickly via USB-C or Qi, and the Tic-Tac shape makes it easy to slip into a pocket. Seriously, having a pair of earbuds last 10 hours on a charge is life-changing. Plus, each one can be used independently if you’re a podcast addict like we are, so that doubles the uptime. The earbuds’ side gestures can be a bit sensitive, but they’re very useful and can be easily configured inside Samsung’s excellent Android or iOS app. With the emphasis on sound quality here, Samsung decided to partner with Spotify to make it easy to begin playing a playlist without taking out your phone — and while that sounds gimmicky, I’ve benefited from that feature more times than I can count. And while the sound improvements aren’t massive over the originals, the addition of a second speaker adds robustness to the low-end and clarity to the mid-range. Samsung’s also spent some time improving call quality with a second external microphone to cancel out additional noise. There’s definitely still some room for improvement, but Samsung worked on call quality a lot and it shows — in our testing, people on the other end of the line told us we sounded clear and loud. The Galaxy Buds+ are an incredible sequel to a very good original. They’re also among the best value in wireless earbuds today, backed up by Samsung’s excellent ease-of-use. If you’re a Samsung user, these pair instantly with your phone, and if you’re running another Android phone, or even an iPhone, setup is just a couple of taps away.

Best Value Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Balanced, convenient audio The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ feature excellent battery life and sound, convenience features, and a wireless charging case.

3. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: Best Cheap AirPods Alternatives Bottom line: With great sound, excellent battery life, a wireless charging case, and plenty of smart features through the included Soundcore app, the Liberty Air 2 are a perfect blend of style and fidelity, all for under a hundred bucks. Pros: 28 hours of battery life with case

Really good sound for the price

IPX5 water resistance

Qi wireless charging or USB-C

Great comfort

Cheaper than AirPods Cons: Case feels cheap

Call quality is underwhelming Anker’s Soundcore brand has been offering its Liberty true wireless earbuds for a few years now, and the second version of its Liberty Air is the company’s best yet. While the resemblance to Apple’s AirPods can’t be overlooked, the Liberty Air 2 come with a few handy features that set them apart from the rest of the category. For starters, the sound that comes out of these earbuds, available for under a hundred dollars, is astounding. Unlike AirPods, Soundcore outfits the Liberty Air 2 with silicone tips — five sizes in the box — that help with isolation and low-end. The case, which holds three additional charges of the seven hours the earbuds offer, charges via USB-C or Qi wireless charging, and the top opens and closes with a satisfying magnetic slap. The sides of each bud offer customizable gestures that make play/pause, next and previous track, and even volume, a cinch to use. And you can even use the earbuds in the rain — they feature an IPX5 water resistance rating. Anker is an up-and-coming brand in the wireless earbuds space, and the Liberty Air 2 are definitely worth a look — or listen. Even better, through the included iOS or Android app, you can customize their sound to suit your personal preference. We’ve used the feature and it works surprisingly well!

Best Cheap AirPods Alternative Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Solid inexpensive tunes The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 feature 28 hours of listening time with the charging case, excellent sound, and IPX5 water resistance.

4. Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro: Most Versatile Bottom line: Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds are among the best-sounding and most comfortable true wireless earbuds we’ve heard to date. They’re big and a bit bulky, but they make up for it with all of their features. Pros: Long battery life

Great sound quality

USB-C and Qi wireless charging

Very comfortable Cons: Noise isolation could be better Some earbuds try to do it all and often they end up with something that’s not good at, well, anything. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro. One of the strong points for the Liberty 2 Pro is battery life. The buds get up to eight hours of battery before needing to be recharged. The included charging case nets you an additional 24 hours of battery life, which is quite impressive. The case utilizes USB-C for wired charging and even supports wireless charging via the Qi standard. Needless to say, your earbuds will last quite a bit of time and if they die, it’ll be relatively easy to find a charger to juice them back up. In terms of sound quality, the Liberty 2 Pro boast elevated bass and treble, which makes for an enjoyable listening experience for most modern music genres. The bass is still relatively balanced so you won’t lose any detail in the bass but they are boosted over everything else. This is in stark contrast to the treble, which is slightly boosted. The overall sound is very bassy, so low-end lovers will fall in love with the earbuds. Noise isolation with the Liberty 2 Pro is one of their weak points. It’s good, but there’s no active noise cancelation, which could be a dealbreaker for some. You’ll need to increase the volume in order to block out environmental noise. Finally, the Liberty 2 Pro are very comfortable, making them easy to wear for longer periods of time. They don’t physically go in your ear, instead resting on the outside of your ear which should help with any kind of fatigue or discomfort, especially for long periods of time. They use a wing and bud design which helps with overall comfort and fit.

Most Versatile Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

The “do everything” earbuds The Liberty 2 Pro have a lot to offer and pack a ton of features, especially for their price.

5. Jabra Elite Active 75t: Most Comfortable Bottom line If you like to sweat and do it for long periods of time, you won’t find a pair of wireless earbuds better suited to a long run or workout than the Jabra Elite 75t. They also sound great, have incredible battery life, and boast IP57 water resistance. Pros: IP57 water resistance

Excellent comfort

Great, customizable sound

Long battery life

Charges with USB-C Cons: Only right earbud can be used independently

Lacks wireless charging case If comfort is your top priority, look no further than the Jabra Elite Active 75t. They come with multiple ear tip sizes in the box which help with comfort and fit. They enter the ear pretty deep but fortunately, the ear tips are super soft. It’s unlikely that you’ll feel any discomfort or fatigue. They also come with a soft rubberized coating that’s not just protective but prevents the earbuds from slipping out of your ear during vigorous exercise. When it comes to battery life, the Elite Active 75t get up to seven and a half hours of juice before needing to be put back in the case to recharge. The charging case nets you an additional 20.5 hours of juice, giving you a total of 28 hours of listening time between the case and earbuds. The case charges over USB-C but lacks wireless charging of any kind which is a bummer considering their price. In terms of sound, the out of the box sound is very much bass boosted and boomy. Fortunately, you can adjust their sound signature through their companion smartphone app (available on both Android and iOS). Otherwise, the sound is very balanced. The higher notes are very detailed and clean. One really annoying flaw of the Jabra Elite Active 75t is that you can’t use the left earbud independently (or in mono mode). Only the right earbud can be used in this way. This is because the right earbud manages the connection to your device, processing, etc., and relays that information to the left earbud. Of course, the main draw to buy these, aside from their excellent comfort and sound quality, is the additional level of water and sweat resistance compared to the regular Jabra Elite 75t, as well as most of the competition. Jabra’s IP57 rating means that they’re fully dust protected and can be immersed in a meter of water for 30 minutes, making them considerably more durable than the Elite 75t, which are IP55 rated.

Most Comfortable Jabra Elite Active 75t

Just listen Comfort is the name of the game. They also feature customizable sound, long battery life, and an amazing IP57 water rating.

6. Google Pixel Buds (2020): Best for Android Users Bottom line: Google’s reimagined Pixel Buds are among 2020’s best wireless earbud surprises. They are incredibly comfortable, sound wonderful, and pair in one tap to most Android phones. Plus, hands-free Google Assistant is so much more useful than we ever imagined! Pros: Wireless charging case & USB-C wired charging

Integration with Android and Google Assistant

Good sound

Fantastic media controls Cons: Lacks active noise cancelation

Battery life could be longer

Comfort might not be great for everyone As expected, the 2020 Pixel Buds are fantastic on Android, the same way AirPods are great when you pair them with an iPhone. The Pixel Buds feature one-tap pairing to most modern Android phones. You’ll be prompted to install the companion app during setup, but it’s worth the extra step. The app is feature-rich, with options such as customizing your touch gestures and a “find my buds” feature. The only major thing missing from the app is an EQ to customize the way the buds sound. By far the biggest reason to choose Pixel Buds over anything else is their first-party integration with the Google Assistant. You can activate the Assistant via a touch gesture, but you’ll also be able to summon the Assistant via their trigger word, hands-free. Another great feature is the gesture controls. You get the standard single-tap for play/pause/pick up and hang up a phone call, double-tap to skip froward, triple-tap to go back, and tap and hold to bring up the Assistant. However, the Pixel Buds take it a step further and also feature swipe forward and back gestures for volume control. Most other true wireless earbuds don’t feature hardware volume control options, forcing you to pull out your phone or summon Google Assistant to change the volume. The Pixel Buds also sound really good. They feature boosted bass and a recessed treble that sometimes make them sound hollow, but their midrange is nicely balanced. Their soundstage isn’t terribly wide, but that’s pretty normal for most true wireless earbuds. Finally, the Pixel Buds have a compact charging case that’s packed full of features. The case nets you 19 hours of audio playback on top of the five hours the buds get. The case features USB-C for wired charging and supports Qi wireless charging. The case is very similar to the AirPods in terms of size, only being slightly larger overall. The case also features a matte finish, making them super grippy and easy to hold.

Best for Android Users Google Pixel Buds (2020)

Smooth on Android The Pixel Buds feature great integration with Android and the Assistant, good sound, and a wireless charging case.

7. AirPods Pro: Best For Apple Users Bottom line: AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation and a host of iOS-friendly features that make it perfect for anyone with an iPhone. Easy switching between Apple devices is a breeze, but it’s the pinch-based controls that have us addicted. Pros: Good sound

Wireless charging case

Superb ANC performance

Media controls and ANC toggles work on Android Cons: No customizability on Android

Lightning for charging Despite being somewhat limited on Android (no auto-play/pause, Google Assistant, or customizability), the AirPods Pro join the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and Sony WF-1000XM3 at the top of the ANC true wireless earbuds pyramid. The AirPods Pro’s ANC performance is fantastic for their class. No, they won’t beat out the top end over-ear headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM3, but they get close to almost everything else on the market. Sound quality is solid with the AirPods Pro. They are pretty bass and midrange heavy. This creates the sensation that the sound is closer to you. This is mostly because most instruments (including guitars, horns, and female vocals) typically sit in the midrange frequencies. Their treble performance is decent but lacks detail overall. The earbuds get 4.5 hours of audio playback with ANC enabled, and five hours with ANC disabled. The included charging case is rated for around 20 hours of additional listening time. The case charges over the proprietary Lightning connector, which is great for Apple users but annoying for anyone else. However, the charging case is wireless charging capable, which means you can bypass Lightning entirely if you’ve already invested in wireless charging. Comfort is some of the best we’ve tested for a set of true wireless earbuds. Unlike other earbuds that have a plastic “stem” that the ear tips attach to, the AirPods Pro attaches directly to the bud’s speaker. This means the ear tip is completely on its own and can truly mold to your ear without anything getting in the way.

Best For Apple Users AirPods Pro

Great package The AirPods Pro have nailed the fundamentals with great battery life, sound quality, convenience, and comfort.

8. Best Noise-Canceling: Sony WF-1000XM3 Bottom line: Big and bulky, Sony’s incredible-sounding WF-1000XM3 earbuds sport some of the best active noise cancellation we’ve heard from a pair of true wireless earbuds. You won’t want to take them to the beach, but the next time you want to rock out, you’ll love having these in your ears. Pros Great sound

Superb ANC performance

Great ambient sound mode

IPX4 water and dust resistance

USB-C charging Cons Not as water-resistant as other options

Bulky design

Lacks wireless charging case There aren’t many ANC true wireless earbuds out there outside of the Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and AirPods Pro. This is why the Sony WF-1000XM3 are an easy pick when it comes to ANC performance. Their design isn’t the prettiest, and they’re rather bulky, but they get the job done. Battery life is excellent with up to six hours alone and an additional 19 hours with their charging case. For a pair of true wireless ANC earbuds, the WF-1000XM3 perform surprisingly excellent in this department. Of course, as with most ANC headphones, the WF-1000XM3 offer an ambient sound mode that reverses the ANC microphones to allow the outside world in, removing the need to remove you earbuds if you’d like to hear what’s going on around you. Sound quality came out of left field with the WF-1000XM3. Rather than having a bass-boosted sound, which is typical with Sony headphones, the WF-1000XM3 have a tame bass that’s only slightly boosted and not overpowering at all. Their midrange and treble performance is excellent and balanced. In terms of water and dust resistance, the WF-1000XM3 get a basic IPX4 rating. This means that they are splash and sweatproof but is not recommended in rain and are definitely not rated for swimming.

Best Noise Canceling Sony WF-1000XM3

Killing it softly The WF-1000XM3 feature superb ANC performance, long battery life, and a great sound.

9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Best Sound Quality Bottom line: If sound quality alone is your top priority, and you’re willing to pay a premium for the privilege, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless should be at the top of your buying list. Pros: Great ANC and sound

Superb battery life

Charging case with USB-C

App for iOS and Android Cons: Case and buds bulky

Earbuds are big

Expensive You can’t go wrong with Sennheiser when it comes to any audio gear, and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are no exception. By far the best upgrade over the original Momentum True Wireless is the increased battery life. The original Momentum TW suffered from battery draining issues, but that seems to be fixed with version two. Battery life is solid with up to seven hours of juice per earbud and 12 hours in the charging case, giving users up to 28 hours of listening time. The case features USB-C for wired charging but lacks wireless charging in any form. This is disappointing given the earbuds’ price. One of the headlining features of the Momentum TW2 is the inclusion of active noise cancelation (ANC). They won’t beat out over-ear headphones as those heavily rely on the over-ear seal to block out noise, but they still deliver solid performance. In fact, they’re similar to what you get with the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3, which are both easily the top ANC earbuds out there. Sound quality is also solid. They feature a consumer-friendly bass-forward sound that is considered “boomy” — you can hear the bass but not necessarily feel it. The bass does overshadow the midrange just a tad, but the treble/high notes remain clear and detailed. Just like most of the other earbuds on this list, you can modify the way they sound. Sennheiser’s mobile app (available on both iOS and Android) allows you to customize the sound signature to a certain extent. The TW2 are some of the biggest true wireless earbuds out there. Luckily, that’s not a huge deal since they’re still much more portable than any on-ear or over-ear headphones. At the very least, they’re still pocketable even with their rather large charging case.

Best Sound Quality Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

High definition audio Sennheiser offers some of the best audio gear on the market, and the Momentum True Wireless 2 are no exception.

10. Creative Outlier Air: Great Sound Quality for Less Bottom line: A pair of budget wireless earbuds that actually sound good? Creative’s Outlier Air earbuds were a pleasant surprise for us when we tested them. You lose out on some other features, and the case feels a bit cheap, but you’ll forget about all that once you hear them. Pros: Long battery life

USB-C charging

Excellent sound quality Cons: Can be uncomfortable if you can’t find the right fit

Lacks companion app

Plastic build feels a bit cheap When you think of true wireless earbuds, sound quality isn’t always on the top of the list — usually, convenience and battery life are the first things people think about. However, Creative’s Outlier Air are heavily focused on sound quality, despite having a relatively low price point. They’re a bit on the bass-heavy side but most consumer earbuds and headphones are nowadays. Fortunately, the bass doesn’t drown out the rest of the sound. The Outlier Air lacks a companion app, which means that you can’t change the way the earbuds sound unless you use third-party software. Another major selling point of the Outlier Air is battery life. The earbuds last an impressive 10 hours on a single charge without needing to recharge. Their charging case nets you an additional 20 hours of juice, giving you a total of 30 hours of battery life between the case and earbuds. Their charging case uses USB-C for charging, however, they lack wireless charging of any sort. But, for the price, you can’t really complain. Lastly, the earbuds are very comfortable if you can find the right fit. Unlike most other in-ear earbuds, the Outlier Air only comes with one extra set of ear tips in the box (most usually come with 2 or 3 sets). But that’s not all, the earbuds also enter your ear a bit, which means finding the perfect fit could be a bit more difficult. Unfortunately, even if you find ear tips that fit your ear, the earbuds get uncomfortable after long listening sessions. So why are they so cheap? The Outlier Air’s build quality is lower than much of the competition, so you’ll have to take extra care not to scratch or drop them.

Great Sound Quality for Less Creative Outlier Air

Sounds great The Outlier Air from Creative are a fantastic option if the ear tips fit your ears.

11. Jaybird Vista: Best For Workouts Bottom line: Jaybird’s latest pair of wireless earbuds are among the best you’ll find for workouts. Featuring an IPX7 water resistance rating, these will take everything you splash on them and live to play another day. Plus, they sound great and have a fantastic companion app. Pros: Solid, fun sound

Battery life

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C for charging

IPX7 water resistance Cons: No wireless charging for case When it comes to working out, the Jaybird Vista are the best solution. They offer great battery life and superb passive isolation. Their design allows them to fit most people’s ears and with better isolation means a more consistent sound signature. They feature the latest Bluetooth 5.0 protocol for better overall efficiency between the buds and your phone. Battery life is better than most with up to six hours with the buds alone and up to 10 additional hours with their charging case. The charging case charges via USB-C, but lacks any sort of wireless charging. Sound quality is also very good. The Vista feature a solid sound with boosted bass and boosted treble. The sound isn’t overly boomy or heavy in the bass and the treble isn’t boosted to the point where they sound piercing or sharp. This is perfect for those who want an “exciting” sound from their earbuds. The Jaybird Vista offer IPX7 water resistance so they should be able to withstand practically any sort of water you throw at them. You can practically do anything with them aside from swim.

Best For Workouts Jaybird Vista

Fitness junkies The Jaybird Vista offers a fun sound signature for working out, Bluetooth 5.0, great battery life, and IPX7 water resistance.

12. TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53: Best Value Workout Bottom line: TaoTronics isn’t probably the first brand you think of for workout headphones, but the SoundLiberty 53 are a great deal especially if you are a runner. They have an IPX7 water resistance rating and nearly 40 hours of overall battery life — plus they sound pretty good, too. Pros Long battery life

Superb comfort

IPX7 water resistance

Great sound Cons Micro-USB for charging

Lacks wireless charging

Can only use left earbud independently The SoundLiberty 53 from TaoTronics feature IPX7 water-resistance, which is great for more intense workouts (sans swimming). However, the most impressive part about them is their battery life. The buds themselves get up to five hours of audio playback before needing to recharge. Their charging case is not only super tiny but also packs in an additional 35 hours of listening time. This means you’ll get 40 hours of audio playback between the buds and case. That great battery life won’t be wasted because the SoundLiberty 53 are super comfortable. It’s unlikely you’ll feel any discomfort or fatigue when wearing them. They come with several ear tip sizes in the box just in case the preinstalled buds don’t seal well with your ears. With a good seal, though, the SoundLiberty 53 sound good. The overall sound signature is bass and midrange boosted, bringing instruments such as bass and vocals forward. The signature is very uncommon but is very fun to listen to. The SoundLiberty 53 come with two major drawbacks though. For one, the case still uses the aging Micro-USB connector for charging and lacks wireless charging, making charging the earbuds slightly more annoying to charge. Secondly, the earbuds use an old-fashioned setup that only allows you to use the left earbud independently (in mono). The right earbud is basically a dumb earbud and relies on the left earbud to play audio. If you ever lose the left earbud, the right earbud is practically worthless until you replace it or find it.

Best Value Workout TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53

Long battery life With the SoundLiberty 53, you’ll get strong battery life, class-leading water and dust resistance, and a great sound.

Bottom line Wireless earbuds have gained popularity over the past several years, and are now some of the most popular headphones you can buy. Choosing a pair of wireless earbuds is difficult because many tech companies are rushing to get their own versions out. As technology matures, great earbuds will come down in price, and sound quality will continue to improve. For most people, the Jabra Elite 75t are going to be the best option. The earbuds themselves are small, and the case is extremely rugged, with strong magnets that keep everything in place. They also sound excellent, have superb call quality, decent battery life, and feature a useful app available on iOS and Android. They lack active noise cancelation, but their passive isolation is more than good enough for most people. Plus, there are physical buttons on the side, which means you don’t have to mess with gestures while running. Jabra hit a home run with their latest true wireless earbuds. While they may not be the best in every category, they’re consistently great and are a joy to use. What more can you ask for?