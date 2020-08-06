Benzino Gets Fellow Prisoner’s Tooth Stuck in His Hand During Prison Fight

Instagram

The former ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast member was recently busted for destroying a truck that belongs to his ex and baby mama’s new man out of jealousy in Braselton, GA on July 31.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Benzino apparently faced more trouble after he was arrested for allegedly damaging the car that belongs to his ex Althea Heart‘s new man. According to a new post on his Instagram account, Benzino was involved in a prison fight that forced him to be sent to the Gwinnett County Jail infirmary.

Sharing a picture of the rapper’s injured hand in a now-deleted post, his son wrote in the caption, “My dad sent me this from the infirmary, he got into a fight with an inmate and is in 24 hour lockdown.”

His son added, “The guy’s tooth got stuck in his hand, they are transferring him to another prison and should get bond. If not he will be in for another 90 day. He just want to thank his supporters and when he gets out he will tell his side of the story #FREEBENZINO.”

<br />

Benzino was busted for destroying a truck that belongs to his ex and baby mama’s new man out of jealousy in Braselton, GA on Friday morning, July 31. Benzino reportedly shouted at the man who was hanging out with Althea. The man told the authorities that he “and a female he has been seeing, Althea Eaton, were out for a walk in the neighborhood.” When they got back to his truck, the rapper “approached him in a threatening and harassing manner.”

The police report stated that the man tried getting into his 2018 Chevy Silverado when Benzino went into a massive rage. The star allegedly hit the vehicle multiple times with his fist, enough to result to 2 dents in the driver’s side door.

Meanwhile, Benzino offered a different story. He claimed that a man came up to him when he was in the area watching his son play tennis. He reportedly threatened him by saying that “he was going to shoot him.” He also denied damaging the man’s car, though witnesses backed up the other man’s claims.

The incident led to him getting arrested and booked on 1 count of criminal damage 2nd degree and 1 count of disorderly conduct. The rapper was taken to Gwinnett County Jail. His bail was set at $8,450.