Bella Hadid Gives NYPD Middle Finger for Not Wearing Masks Amid Pandemic

Instagram

The brunette runway beauty calls out the NY police officers for not wearing face masks while the New Yorkers are required to wear a face covering when outdoors.

–

Bella Hadid is shaming a group of New York police officers for not wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday (05Aug20) to call out the cops, sharing an image of herself holding out her middle finger with the NYPD officers in the background.

“Hey @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs…,” Hadid wrote.

Another shot featured her in front of the cops with her arms crossed with the caption, “U guys look goofy.”

Hadid’s post comes as New Yorkers have been mandated to wear a face covering when outdoors if they are unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.