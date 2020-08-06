BCE profit plunges 64% on COVID-19 economic turmoil and lower TV revenue

Article content continued

BCE said the number of television subscribers has essentially stayed flat, but revenue in the company’s media division was down by 31.2 per cent as ad revenue dropped and many customers trimmed their packages to save money.

Telecom companies have also had significant revenue hits because people are staying home, which means less revenue from roaming fees and data overage charges. BCE noted that wireless service revenue was down 6.2 per cent due primarily to the loss of those fees.

All three of Canada’s big telecom players reported tough financial results due to the pandemic, but BCE had the biggest hit to profit.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s net income was down 53 per cent and Telus Corp.’s net income was down 39.4 per cent, compared to Bell’s 64 per cent decline.

“We remain confident in the underlying, long-term fundamentals and performance of BCE, including a healthy balance sheet and substantial ongoing free cash flow generation that provides us with considerable financial flexibility to navigate the COVID-19 recovery while more than meeting all our cash requirements for the balance of 2020,” Glen LeBlanc, chief financial officer at BCE, said in the company’s press release.

Due to the economic uncertainty caused by the virus, including a possible second wave of COVID-19 later this year, BCE said it would not be offering financial guidance for upcoming quarters.

