‘Bachelorette’ Star Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Call Off Engagement After 2 Years of Dating

Garrett’s support for ‘Thin Blue Line’ slogan, a pro-police slogan associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, reportedly is the stem of the rift in their relationship.

“The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin has called it quits with fiance Garrett Yrigoyen after 2 years together. A source tells E! News that they called off their engagement, months after Garrett was involved in a controversy for supporting “Thin Blue Line”.

His support for the slogan, a pro-police slogan associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, reportedly was the stem of the rift in their relationship. “Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” the source explained. “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

The pair were also said to be “currently living separately.” The insider continued, “Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done.”

Further fueling the split rumors, Garrett removed his “Becca Spills” highlight reel from his Instagram page. Neither Becca nor Garrett has commented on the report.

Back in June, Becca discussed racism allegations against Garrett on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with fellow “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay. “Garrett is my fiance and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. I don’t align with and I don’t agree with his [social media post]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment,” she said.

However, in the following episode, she added, “For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know.”

“I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” she continued.