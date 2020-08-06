Home Business Assailant seizes hostages in northern France: police source By

Assailant seizes hostages in northern France: police source By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


PARIS () – Several hostages were being held by an assailant in a bank in the northern French port town of Le Havre on Thursday and elite tactical police officers are being deployed, a police source said.

The source said six hostages were initially taken but two had been subsequently released.

Police have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to stay clear of the bank on Boulevard de Strasbourg in the city centre, the local prefecture said.

Le Havre’s new mayor is Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron’s former prime minister who resigned in early July.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©